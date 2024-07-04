Neil McEvoy claims up to half his election leaflets haven’t been delivered by Royal Mail

Martin Shipton

Former Plaid Cymru MS Neil McEvoy is claiming that thousands of leaflets for his new party Propel have not been delivered by Royal Mail.

Mr McEvoy was a regional MS for South Wales Central from 2016 until 2021.

After being expelled by Plaid following a series of complaints made about him, he set up a new party called Propel, of which he is the leader. In the general election he is a Propel candidate in Cardiff West.

Every candidate is entitled to have a leaflet delivered free of charge to each household in the constituency where they are standing. Mr McEvoy says he has been contacted by people across Cardiff West who haven’t received his leaflet.

Investigating

He said: “The Royal Mail are investigating. The longer this is up on social media, the more posts I’m getting and the more people are getting in touch with me to say they’ve not had the leaflet.

“Just minutes ago someone from a different part of Radyr got in touch and said they’d got nothing off us. It’s just appalling, really.

“It’s looking at maybe 50% coverage of the constituency only, which is just completely unfair. It’s not our election really, because obviously we’re aiming more at the Senedd election in 2026. It’s a ‘let’s get out there’ exercise essentially and the Royal Mail has just not upheld their part of the bargain.

“We’ll want compensating for the expense we’ve gone to. It’s appalling really.”

Mr McEvoy said he had delivered 50,000 leaflets to Royal Mail for delivery to every household in the constituency.

“I’m picking up 1,100 leaflets that are left over. Where have the rest gone? My suspicion is that they have been binned.”

He said that after the election he and party colleagues would be visiting everyone who had reported not getting a leaflet and that a compensation claim would be made to the Royal Mail.

Mr McEvoy retained his seat on Cardiff council in 2022, standing as a Propel candidate in the Fairwater ward.

