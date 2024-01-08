Nestlé defends new Quality Street wrappers following Andrew RT Davies jibe

Chocolate manufacturer Nestlé has defended its new Quality Street wrappers following a disgruntled social media post from Conservative Senedd group leader, Andrew RT Davies.

On Monday (January 8), Mr Davies reposted a viral video on X of an angry woman promising to never buy Quality Street chocolates again because of the product’s new recyclable packaging.

Quality Street chocolates have been famous for their bright and colourful wrappers but in 2022, Nestlé began the move to re-introduce paper packaging similar to those which appeared in the first selection in 1936.

The introduction of the new eco-friendly paper wrappers means the waste can be recycled.

First Labour and Plaid gave us blanket 20mph speed limits, and now this 😡 https://t.co/r2cvSzFOdt — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 8, 2024

The video of the woman who claimed her Christmas was ruined by the new packaging has racked up thousands of views and appeared to grab the attention of Mr Davies who shared it with an angry emoji and the caption: “First Labour and Plaid gave us blanket 20mph speed limits, and now this.”

Welsh Labour City and Community Councillor, John Reynolds responded to the post saying: “I wouldn’t normally repost from @AndrewRTDavies, but I’m crying with laughter and I’m now genuinely wondering if this is a parody account. It can’t be serious ……. can it???”

It’s not the first time Mr Davies has publicly hit out at a food manufacturer. In March last year, he became involved in a Twitter spat with Ben and Jerry’s after the ice cream maker posted a thread of support for vulnerable’ people crossing the Channel in small boats.

In a statement, Nestlé said the change in packaging was a “positive step”.

A Nestlé spokesperson said: “We’re really proud of Quality Street’s paper wrappers. We’ve worked really hard to create recyclable wrappers that maintain the traditional, colourful look that Quality Street is known for.

“The single paper wrap, which was initially introduced to the Quality Street tins in 2022, replaced the double-layer cellulose and foil wrappers, removing almost two billion pieces of packaging material from the supply chain.

“Quality Street has been around for more than 85 years and a big change like this will always attract attention but we think this change is a really positive step and well worth it. We want to assure people that it’s still the same great tasting Quality Street sweets that they know and love inside the paper wrappers.”

