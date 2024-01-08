Nestlé defends new Quality Street wrappers following Andrew RT Davies jibe
Chocolate manufacturer Nestlé has defended its new Quality Street wrappers following a disgruntled social media post from Conservative Senedd group leader, Andrew RT Davies.
On Monday (January 8), Mr Davies reposted a viral video on X of an angry woman promising to never buy Quality Street chocolates again because of the product’s new recyclable packaging.
Quality Street chocolates have been famous for their bright and colourful wrappers but in 2022, Nestlé began the move to re-introduce paper packaging similar to those which appeared in the first selection in 1936.
The introduction of the new eco-friendly paper wrappers means the waste can be recycled.
First Labour and Plaid gave us blanket 20mph speed limits, and now this 😡 https://t.co/r2cvSzFOdt
— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 8, 2024
Viral
The video of the woman who claimed her Christmas was ruined by the new packaging has racked up thousands of views and appeared to grab the attention of Mr Davies who shared it with an angry emoji and the caption: “First Labour and Plaid gave us blanket 20mph speed limits, and now this.”
Welsh Labour City and Community Councillor, John Reynolds responded to the post saying: “I wouldn’t normally repost from @AndrewRTDavies, but I’m crying with laughter and I’m now genuinely wondering if this is a parody account. It can’t be serious ……. can it???”
It’s not the first time Mr Davies has publicly hit out at a food manufacturer. In March last year, he became involved in a Twitter spat with Ben and Jerry’s after the ice cream maker posted a thread of support for vulnerable’ people crossing the Channel in small boats.
Foil
In a statement, Nestlé said the change in packaging was a “positive step”.
A Nestlé spokesperson said: “We’re really proud of Quality Street’s paper wrappers. We’ve worked really hard to create recyclable wrappers that maintain the traditional, colourful look that Quality Street is known for.
“The single paper wrap, which was initially introduced to the Quality Street tins in 2022, replaced the double-layer cellulose and foil wrappers, removing almost two billion pieces of packaging material from the supply chain.
“Quality Street has been around for more than 85 years and a big change like this will always attract attention but we think this change is a really positive step and well worth it. We want to assure people that it’s still the same great tasting Quality Street sweets that they know and love inside the paper wrappers.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So, the bloke that is named as part of a committee that published a plan in June 2019 to combat plastic pollution doesn’t have a clue.
Figures. I read his input in one committee and it was clueless (on the senedd site somewhere).
We had a tin with the new wrappings and applaud the move and managed to find the chocolates within. What’s not to like. Unless you are twp.
It’s the poor quality of the chocs he should attack not the wrappings.
This total idiot has cost the Welsh economy millions by spreading the total lies that everyone in Wales can’t drive more than 20mils per hour wherever they are in Wales with the blanket 20mils per hour how many people have not traveled to Wales thinking that they can’t face that on a long trip into Wales for a weekend away..And how many people has he stopped investing in Wales?? He his one of Wales worst enemy
Dear god.has R2D2 nothing better to do.?
sadly davies has the mental capacity of a foil sweet rapper & should be disposed of in the usual non biodegradable outdated way, sad little nomad
While the cellulose wrappers were bio-degradable over time the aluminum certainly was not and how many tonnes of that valuable metal has been dumped over the decades in the form of those tiny wrappers. It is a good move and surely a simpler wrapper lets RTD get to the meat (or sweet) of the issue in double quick time?
sometimes I wonder if he isn’t some kind of plant, not in that he’s a dope, but in the sense that perhaps Plaid have trained up one of their own and planted them in the Welsh Tories and its gone really well. One day in the Republic of Cymru there will be a statue of Agent R.T Davies the man who infiltrated the Tory party and in a series of well-timed publicity goofs managed to help undermine the Tories ever further until they wished themselves out of existence.
The chocolates are smaller than they used to be and the selection is uneven with a predominance of what I suspect are the cheaper ones. Like lots of confectionery the reduction in size and changes make it less enticing. The worst example is revels which have reduced in number and variety to the point where it is not worth buying them. This process applies to other foods such as Kraft cheese slices and triangles which have been reformulated to be a nasty sticky mush impossible to get out of the wrapping. Coleman’s Mustard has been reduced in strength from about… Read more »
You’re ok, no mustard, Revels or cheese slices in Quality Street.
Dinosaur Davies strikes again
Little things please little minds.
Blank what again. People vote for this fool, someone have a word if you know someone who did. His kind of liar politics are preventing real good happening. He really is taking the populism of certain brexit criminals and running with it.