Netball event launched to empower people in business through sport

A brand new event inspired by the Welsh netball team and aimed at empowering people through sport has been launched.

Speakeasy Club, in partnership with integrated marketing and communications agency Four Cymru, Wales Netball and the charity Mind Cymru, have set up the first of its kind innovative netball networking event, Connect Ball.

Bringing together the sport of netball and the world of networking in the business space, the event aims to deliver an afternoon of sport, competition and growth on Thursday 7th September in House of Sport, Cardiff.

Inspired by the Welsh netball team’s upcoming appearance at the South Africa 2023 World Cup this summer, the event intends to disrupt the traditional networking environment and create something unique.

Discussing the concept behind Connect Ball, Simon Clarke, founder of the Speakeasy Club said: “We’re keen to create platforms for everyone to be part of sport and business, learning from experts in their field and those from different backgrounds is important to us.

“As part of the legacy of the Welsh Feathers qualifying for this year’s World Cup, we want to support Wales Netball and maximise the opportunities available, and showcase the incredible power that netball has on and off the court.”

Statistics continue to show women and girls are generally less active than men and boys, engaging in less sport and taking less time each week to be active.

However, netball is one of the most popular team sports in the UK, and offers an accessible and inclusive opportunity to compete and play.

Teamwork

Vicki Sutton of Wales Netball said: “Netball is a great sport to play with colleagues as it is dynamic, fast paced and requires brilliant teamwork, all the things that should be part of a modern business.

“We look forward to welcoming companies into the venue where our performance teams play and seeing how they match up against other corporate teams on the day.

“Netball and business can go hand in hand to benefit the people of Wales and I look forward to sharing a bit more about this vision on the day.”

Raising money for the charity Mind Cymru, Lamorna Hooker, Mind’s Senior Fundraising Officer said: “We are really grateful to Connect Ball for choosing to support Mind through their netball networking event, and we wish them well.

“It’s a difficult time, with many of us now feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis on our mental health and wellbeing, especially those of us with existing mental health problems. One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and it’s so important that no one has to face this alone.

“Every donation that Mind receives allows us to campaign to improve services and provide information and support. This includes through services such as the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side, so we can be there for as many people who need us as possible.”

The day will include a fast knockout style netball tournament (7-a-side teams) followed by a cold buffet and networking opportunity, finishing with a hosted Q&A with leading Welsh businesses and members of the 2023 World Cup Wales Netball team.

Amelia Stevens, Managing Director of Four Cymru said: “I’ve been playing netball for many years, and for me it has become a place to meet like-minded people from all walks of life.

“With this event we want to empower women and men in a safe, inclusive space, and remember you don’t have to have played netball before. We want people to connect and build on their networking skills especially in the post COVID pandemic landscape.

“There is a great synergy between team sports and working within an office team, all these skills are transferrable. We want as many teams to enter, and tickets will include entry for 7 players (1 team), the buffet and networking event and the hosted Q&A. Your entry pack will include a basic rule reminder, for those needing a quick refresher, as well as profiles of the speakers.”

