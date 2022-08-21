Netflix hit ‘Sex Education’ films fourth season in Wales

Filming of the fourth series of the hit show Sex Education is currently underway in Wales.

The first three series, all shot in Wales, were major Netflix hits making it one of the highest profile international series supported by the Welsh Government and Creative Wales to date.

Sex Education is a comedy-drama series that follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School.

Socially awkward teenager Otis Milburn is ambivalent about sex, despite his mother being a sex therapist who is frank about all aspects of sexuality.

After inadvertently assisting the school bully with his sexual performance anxiety, Otis sets up a sex advice business with Maeve—a confident but vulnerable classmate—to educate their fellow students in how to deal with their own sexual problems.

The show launched in 2019 and has been a hit ever since, with Gillian Anderson as sex therapist mother to Asa Butterfield’s Otis, and Emma Mackey as Maeve.

Last year, the cast and crew were spotted on location in Llandogo and Tintern, Penarth at the Paget Rooms, which became the hall for Moordale High, and at the former University of Wales Caerleon campus.

Filming also took place on Penarth Pier, the bus station in Newport and the Rhondda Bowl, a bowling alley in Tonyrefail.

Growth

The show has had a significant impact on the Welsh economy and with trainees employed on each series, also offers valuable training opportunities for the next generation of talent.

Two of the last three series of the popular drama have received financial support through Creative Wales and all three previous series were provided with logistical support through the Wales Screen service.

This season will offer a further 11 trainee placements, and across all four seasons, over 60 trainee roles have been created with some trainees from earlier series returning as full-time crew in subsequent series, helping to further develop the crew base in Wales.

Since Creative Wales was established in January 2020, £12.8m of production funding has been awarded to 19 projects generating over £139m of production spend into the Welsh Economy.

Part of the stipulation of Welsh Government investment in television and film production is that supported productions must commit to providing paid trainee placements for Wales based trainees, through work experience placements, work tasters, apprenticeships, or employment.

Success stories

Jamie Campbell, Creative Director at Eleven and Executive Producer of Sex Education said: “We are delighted that Sex Education is returning to Wales this year for its much-anticipated fourth series. The country is home to some of the world’s most breath-taking landscapes, which create a memorable and unique TV experience for viewers.

“Through the filming of Sex Education, we’ll work alongside Netflix and the Welsh Government to support young creatives through apprenticeships and training. In turn, we hope to drive growth across Wales’ creative industries and promote the country as a filming destination of choice.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford visited the set of Sex Education to meet apprentices and trainees and to announce Welsh Government backing for the fourth season.

“I am pleased we have been able to back Sex Education, one of the biggest success stories for the industry in Wales and one of Netflix’s biggest hits globally.

“The opportunities provided by the production, shows the range of schemes and programmes available through the Young Person’s Guarantee.”

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

This week the show tweeted that Emmy award winning actor and Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy would be joining the cast regulars, Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, incoming Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and Samantha Spiro.

Sex Education S4, created and written by Laurie Nunn, is produced by Eleven for Netflix and directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill and Alyssa McClelland.

