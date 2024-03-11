Network of car clubs to connect rural communities in Wales

A network of cars clubs will be created to connect rural communities across Wales as part of plans to reduce carbon emissions.

The Welsh Government will be investing £1m in the new car network, the Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced today.

The move comes as part of the Welsh Government’s aim for public transport, walking and cycling trips to account for 45% of journeys in Wales by 2040.

Locations

The government said today’s announcement builds on steps already taken to improve accessibility in rural communities – such as the Fflecsi bus service.

The car club schemes, which provide an easy and affordable way for people to share the benefits of using a car, without the cost of owning one, will be delivered in rural locations including Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth, Crymych, Cwmllynfell, Kilgetty, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

Speaking on a visit to one of the newly funded car club schemes in Llandeilo, Lee Waters said: “To meet our legal carbon emissions targets the Welsh Government is committed to see public transport, walking and cycling trips account for 45% of journeys by 2040 (up from 32% in 2021).

“Achieving this in rural areas will require a different approach to that taken in most urban areas.

“Car clubs are an easy and affordable way for people to share use of a car without the cost of owning one.

“Today’s funding will create a network of car clubs in rural communities across Wales and I look forward to seeing the real difference that will make in widening transport options and, over time, reducing our carbon emissions.”

The car club grant will be led by Robert Owen Community Banking working with TrydaNi and TripTo, who between them already operate car clubs in Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth, Crymych, Cwmllynfell, Kilgetty, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

