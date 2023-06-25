Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre reopens after major refurbishment

Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre in Pwllheli has officially reopened following the completion of a £1.5 million refurbishment project.

Work on the historic building started in 2020 with capital investment for essential improvements to the Hall from Cyngor Gwynedd and subsequent grants for a makeover of the library and the public areas by the Welsh Government.

The Grade II Listed building was originally built as a Town and Market Hall in the early twentieth century.

It was a replacement for the old town hall in the Market Square which dated back to 1731 and rebuilt in around 1820 but was judged to be too small by the end of the nineteenth century.

In its early years the hall screened silent films and also hosted a recruiting rally with Margaret Lloyd George calling on local men to join the army.

In October 1919 there was great excitement when the world-famous singer Leila Megáne sang there.

By 1920 the Town Hall was a full-time cinema. Two Thompson Houston projectors were installed in the Hall in 1949 and one of those can be seen in the lobby of the refurbished hall.

Taken over by the local Council in 1974 it then became the town cinema.

Renamed

It was refurbished in 1993 and renamed Dwyfor Hall. In 1996, Pwllheli Library was subsequently relocated to Neuadd Dwyfor.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd and Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Libraries Service, said: “The latest investment and improvement work over a period of 3 years has seen significant changes to improve these facilities to offer modern and comfortable experiences to the users.

“The presence of Neuadd Dwyfor on the high street contributes positively to the local economy, and in addition the food and drink offer here is based on the principles of buying locally and supporting businesses in the area.

“The hope now is to be able to develop a diverse artistic programme, with thanks to the Arts Council of Wales for a grant that will enable audiences to engage and develop.

“Films and shows will continue to be shown, but the aim is to be able to attract more live musical events to the Hall and build on these vibrant partnerships that already exist to offer further artistic experiences to young people in the area.”

