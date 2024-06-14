Neutral local authority to probe code of conduct breach

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Allegations that a councillor has breached the Code of Conduct for both Powys County Council and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority will be heard by members of a neutral local authority.

Next month a hearing into the allegations will be held by Ceredigion County Council’s Standards and Ethics committee.

Minutes that were published and ratified by Powys Council’s Standards committee at a meeting on Wednesday, June 12, reveal that the issue was discussed in confidential session at a meeting in February.

The minutes said: “The committee considered the deputy monitoring officer’s report and discussed the preliminary issues relating to a referral of a complaint from the ombudsman.

The committee decided to refer the case to: “Ceredigion County Council’s Standards committee for determination.”

Public perception

The reason for this is: “To address any issues of public perception and to ensure natural justice and fair treatment for the member involved.”

In November last year the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, revealed that a complaint had been received and investigated by her office.

The subject of the complaint is the “promotion of equality and respect” and the councillor’s identity has been kept secret so far.

Ombudsman

Ms Morris said: “The ombudsman received a complaint that a member of Powys County Council breached the Code of Conduct.

“The report on this investigation been referred to the monitoring officer of Powys County Council, for consideration by the council’s Standards committee and to the monitoring officer of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, for consideration by the authority’s Standards committee.

Draft minutes from Ceredigion council’s Ethics and Standards committee from their last meeting on May 1 reveal that the committee “accepted” the transfer of the case over to them and to consider the report.

A date for the hearing into the potential breaches is set for July 8.

The hearing is supposed to give the councillor an opportunity to answer the allegation either in writing or orally.

