New 540-place primary school planned for Rhondda Cynon Taf

Planning for a new primary school with 540 places in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been approved by the local authority.

Plans submitted by Persimmon Homes West Wales were signed-off yesterday (23 November) to construct the school at its site in Llanilid.

The school is set to include two nurseries, two reception and six infant classrooms, along with eight junior classrooms, a learning resource area, and staff room above. The grounds include a 3G all-weather pitch, habitat zone, and green space.

480 spaces would be for pupils aged five to 11, with 60 nursery places making up the remainder. The new school would form an extension of the existing, neighbouring, dual-language Dolau Primary School.

The application is the latest feature of outline planning permission granted to Persimmon Homes for up to 1,850 properties, a primary school, and a new town centre for local people at the site near Llanharan.

Stuart Phillips, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director said: “I am delighted we have secured the support of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and other key partners to enable us to deliver a new school at our Llanilid site.

He added: “It is a source of pride for us at Persimmon to be delivering nearly 2,000 high-quality, new homes for local people in the area, and now we can get on with building a school for the generations of young children that will live in them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

