New accounts reveal Labour Party lost 91,000 members last year
The figures were described by Momentum as “alarming”, as the left-wing pressure group pointed the finger of blame at Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.
Income from membership fees dropped from £19.3 million to £16.2 million in 2021, though last year’s fees were comparable with 2017 and 2018 levels – when membership boomed during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
The party treasurer’s report described 2021 as a “difficult and demanding year”, with redundancy pay-offs to cut costs in the long term contributing to the loss.
“Party finances do remain challenging with pressure on income coinciding with increasing costs,” the report said.
Deficit
The size of Labour’s deficit went up from £1 million to £5.2 million.
The report continued: “The one-off cost of the voluntary severance scheme contributed to the deficit result which required the allocation of cash reserves to fund. For the avoidance of doubt, the Party remains debt free.”
But the report also said there had been a return to more normal operations after Covid, and a Labour spokesman said the party was “on track to returning to a firm financial footing”.
In 2021, the party raised nearly £10 million in donations, including from members, supporters, major donors and unions, up from £5.7 million a year earlier.
Commercial income increased by £2.5 million in 2021.
Labour’s income was also significantly higher than the Conservative Party’s last year, raising nearly £46 million compared with the Tories’ £32 million.
A Labour spokesman said: “Thanks to Keir Starmer’s firm leadership and clear commitment to taking Labour back into power, the party is on track to returning to a firm financial footing – with commercial income and donations rising significantly.”
Momentum
But Momentum blamed Sir Keir’s failure to stand by the 10 policy pledges made during the 2019 leadership campaign and his stance towards trade unions for the exodus of members.
The group tweeted: “These figures are alarming.
“Keir Starmer’s pledge-breaking & factional approach have prompted an exodus of members and a financial crisis for the Party.
“Yet the Leadership has welcomed these departures while alienating Labour’s affiliated trade unions.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I wonder why, Watson?
It’s because the right wing are smart enough to work together even though they hate each other, while the parties of the left and centre are too stupid to realise that a one term electoral pact leading to a cross party coalition committed to putting proportional representation in place would put the tories into permanent opposition.
It won’t change a thing. Their strategy is to try and win over tory voters, and I imagine they were already well aware that appealing to tory voters and appealing to labour members are more or less opposites.
What they should have been doing for the last 12 years in opposition is finding a consensus on a set of core principles, and then making the case for those core principles to the public, including the necessity of working with the SNP to get the tories out.