New adventure trails launched at popular cycling destination

Six brand new trails for riders of all abilities are being launched at one of the UK’s top cycling destinations.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has funded and crafted a new waymarked trail network at Coed y Brenin, located in Eryri National Park near Dolgellau, which remains one of the UK’s top biking location since it opened in 1996.

The six new adventure trails, named after Welsh myths and legends, will open on May 25 to suit all ability and fitness levels, from novice cyclists and families to experienced riders, with routes from 9km up to 55km – possible by combining two of the longest routes.

Traffic free

The mostly traffic free gravel trails will offer riding for cyclists of all abilities who would like to experience some of the wilder areas of the site.

Andy Braund, NRW’s Recreation Ranger for Cycling & Mountain Biking in North West Wales, said: “We are excited to offer our visitors six new cycling trails. By waymarking our existing forest road network, bridleways and permissive ways, into easy-to-follow routes; we have created an offering for a wide range of visitors and locals to enjoy.

“These new routes cater for families that want to have a picnic by the river, recreational cyclists, and the more adventurous gravel rider.

“It will allow them to explore one of the most beautiful forests in Eryri National Park with fine views of the surrounding mountains and full of historical mine workings and old farmsteads.”

Accessibility

NRW’s Recreation Team has worked hard to develop these routes over the past year and this project will significantly increase the site’s accessibility for a wide range of people, all without the need for costly new trail construction.

It will also provide an introduction to adventure cycling for riders not accustomed to navigating off road and may encourage them to attempt the new Traws Eryri cycle route NRW and Cycling UK launched last year.

John Taylor, NRW’s Recreation Team Leader for North West Wales, said: “This contributes to our wider work to enable people to connect with nature and provide a year-round attraction that supports local businesses.”

NRW works in partnership with Beics Brenin, which offers bike hire and repairs, events and training firm Pedal MTB and Dreigiau Coed Y Brenin Dragons MTB club to encourage the take up of biking at the site.

The trails will be launched on Saturday, May 25 and detailed route guides will be available at Coed y Brenin.

