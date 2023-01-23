New Age Cymru funding helps support most vulnerable and frail in mid Wales

New funding has helped an age charity target the most deprived, vulnerable and frail people and maximise their income, health and wellbeing.

Age Cymru Powys has delivered the Later Life MOT plan for people over 65 thanks to almost £100,000 in National Lottery funding.

The innovative concept was developed in response to older people’s needs and requests amid the cost of living crisis, with the potential to revolutionise future planning for getting older.

79% of people who approached the charity last year did so because they were experiencing a significant life event which they needed support with.

Later Life MOTs will support older people with their finances, health and wellbeing, home, social connections and future planning, with the aim of helping older people to make the most of later life.

Last year the mid Wales based charity was able to secure over £1m of unclaimed benefits payments for older Powys residents.

Thrive

Elwyn, 83, came up with the name ‘Later Life MOT’ after being helped by Age Cymru Powys: “I feel like I’ve had the full MOT with you today. You’ve made me realise there’s lots of things we can do to make life better for me and my wife, on all kinds of matters due to getting older.”

The charity hopes the funding will help the community to adapt, recover and thrive, making an incredible difference to their work and those that rely on it.

Gail Colbridge, Chief Officer at Age Cymru Powys, said: “We are extremely excited to be awarded this grant by The National Lottery Community Fund.

“This funding will help us respond to the needs of older people here in Powys to combat the cost of living crisis and tackle the challenges older people face, often alone.

“We cannot wait to start our Age UK Later Life MOT project. Thank you, National Lottery players for helping to make a massive difference to older people here in Powys.”

Mike, who has been helped by Age Cymru Powys, said: “Age Cymru Powys have helped me so much, they’ve saved my life, all of the staff and volunteers do an amazing job and work so hard. I’m pleased that they can help more older people like me”.

Later Life MOTs are open to all Powys residents aged 65+. If you would like to book your MOT, or if you’d like to help Age Cymru Powys reach out to more older people across Powys, you can get in touch here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

