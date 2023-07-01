New app launched to bring the best of Aberystwyth to users

An innovative mobile app has been launched in Aberystwyth, which creators say will enhance the experience of residents and tourists visiting the town.

Developed in collaboration with local businesses, the app aims to signpost a range of essential features and information, making them all conveniently accessible in one place.

The app brings together town wide information, whether it be tide times or bus times, cultural events or historical insights, into what the developers AberLLC hope will become a one-stop must-have accessory for people visiting or living in Aberystwyth.

There are options to access maps, details about upcoming events and the latest local news, where to find the next farmer’s market or the opening times of the cliff railway.

One of the standout features of the Aberystwyth App is real-time updates on local transport options, including train and bus schedules.

For those commuting or exploring the area, the app will display up to date information about any delays, cancellations, or route changes.

This feature ensures that residents and visitors can navigate the town efficiently and effortlessly, eliminating the stress of travel.

In addition to this there are plans are to introduce e-bike hire services within the app, promoting sustainable transportation options and further supporting the town’s green initiatives.

Real-time

The app includes tide information tables, enabling beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts to plan their activities with confidence.

Users can access real-time data on high and low tides, ensuring they make the most of the picturesque coastline while prioritising safety.

In addition to its practical features, the app acts as a comprehensive visitor’s guide, providing valuable insights into the town’s attractions, landmarks, and activities.

With its inclusion of historical sites, cultural events, or the best dining experiences, the app serves as a personalised tour guide, offering recommendations and detailed information to make the most of time spent in Aberystwyth.

The developers of the Aberystwyth App say the process of partnering with local businesses has fostered a collaborative spirit and a sense of community within the town.

As part of this partnership, the app features an exclusive section dedicated to independent local shops and business owners, encouraging users to support the town’s economy.

They said: “We have put our hearts and souls into creating an app that we hope will be useful, bring you joy and practical information.”

As new elements are being added regularly, the developers are inviting feedback from users as they continue to improve and enhance the features.

The Aberystwyth App is now available for download on iPhone/iPad and Android devices from their respective app stores or follow the link here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

