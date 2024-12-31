New application submitted made for controversial hydrogen project

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

A new application has been handed in as part of plans to build a new hydrogen energy facility in south Wales.

The submission comes as part of a controversial project to develop a new hydrogen production facility and solar energy scheme across two sites in Bryncethin and Brynmenyn in Bridgend.

The scheme known as the Hybont hydrogen project was paused earlier this year, when the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advised against the proposal on safety grounds.

Safety

The plans which have been put forward by developers at Marubeni Europower Ltd were put on hold after the HSE submitted a letter to Bridgend Council’s planning committee in October 2024, just a day before they were meant to be decided on.

In the letter, the national regulator advised against granting Hazardous Substances Consent for the site on the grounds of safety concluding that there were risks to the surrounding population.

Concerns

A section of the letter said: “On the basis of this assessment, HSE have concluded that the risks to the surrounding population arising from the proposed operation(s) are sufficiently high to justify advising against the granting of Hazardous Substances Consent on grounds of safety.”

It also came after intense levels of public opposition to the plans from residents and members, who had spoken out about what they said was a lack of clarity over safety concerns because of the facility’s proximity to housing in the village of Bryncethin.

It even led to protests being held outside the council’s civic offices on Angel Street in 2023, with dozens of locals turning up for a three hour demonstration before a meeting.

However, a new Hazardous Substances application for “storage and use in an industrial process” has now been handed in to the local authority in December 2024- with the latest application from Hybont Limited seen in the council’s online planning portal.

It is the latest development in the long-running saga, which was most recently mentioned by Cllr Tim Thomas of St Bride’s Minor and Ynysawdre at a council meeting in November, when he asked for an apology for council press releases warning of misinformation around the project.

