New bar and restaurant facilities open at Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport has marked the grand opening of two new bar and restaurant facilities with a Welsh choir performance for holidaymakers.

New bar and restaurants Y Castell and Tap & Brew were launched in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Llantrisant Male Voice Choir performed classic Welsh hymns for people passing through the airport’s new look departure lounge.

Y Castell is a spacious, vibrant and modern bar and restaurant showcasing

iconic landmarks around Cardiff and Wales.

It serves a curated menu focused on traditional Welsh flavours made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Next door sits Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen, a lively space offering

Welsh beverages, including beers by Tiny Rebel, along with other premium

local brands and is accompanied by freshly-made gourmet hot dogs.

SSP UK and Ireland, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, invested in the new bar and restaurants.

The new outlets join existing facilities, including Greggs, which opened in May 2023.

These latest developments follow a strong start to the summer, with a wide

choice of sunny destinations on sale including Spain and the Canaries,

Bulgaria, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

Ryanair launched two new routes over Easter and PLAY airlines announced it is operating flights to Iceland this autumn.

Taste

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “Thank you to our teams who having been working hard behind the scenes to improve customer experience throughout the airport.

“We look forward to our passengers enjoying the improved facilities before they head off on their travels from Cardiff Wales Airport.”

Cathy Granby, Business Development Director of SSP UK and Ireland,

said: “Opening Y Castell and Tap and Brew is a significant development in

our offering at Cardiff Wales Airport.

“Y Castell is the only one of its kind as part of our focus on offering local hospitality at key locations across the UK.

“Along with Tap and Brew, we now offer something for everyone and a final taste of Wales before they fly.”

