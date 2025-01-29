New book by Welsh expert shines light on value of music in dementia care

A new book written by an expert from Wales has provided “important new insights” into the unique ability of music to cut through the fog of dementia.

The book, Sketches of Broken Minds: A Musician’s Experience of Working in Dementia Care, has been written by Nia Davies Williams, the musician in residence at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Care Home in Caernarfon.

She examines the fascinating ways music can combat some of dementia’s problems, and how it can often be used to help find the person behind the condition.

It builds on Nia’s experiences and research work she carried out on the relationship between music and dementia for her master’s degree at Bangor University.

Isolation

Nia, who plays both piano and harp, was particularly interested in how singing or listening to music can alleviate some of the isolation of dementia symptoms.

Now acknowledged as a leading authority in the field, she explained that research has shown how music stimulates both sides of the brain.

“Dementia is a neurological condition and a cognitive disorder affecting the mental act of reasoning and with mental processing. Several diseases can cause this condition and Alzheimer’s is the most common disease

“Among the elderly. Alzheimer’s essentially affects the brain by the accumulation of plaques and tangles which, in turn, causes the brain to shrink.

“The most obvious symptoms of dementia are being forgetful and confused and struggling to recognize and associate names with individuals and things.

“As more and more people are diagnosed, and still no cure, the emphasis for those with this condition is living well and there are some things that can be of help to those who live with dementia, and music is one of them.

“For some reason musical memories seem to be spared from eradication even among those for whom a simple conversation seems to be very difficult.

“I have been working with people living with dementia for more than 15 years and I have a wealth of experiences which I believe need to be documented.

“The book attempts to chart the relationship between music and dementia and features an introduction designed to help support the observations I have made,” she said.

Pilot

Originally from the Llŷn Peninsula, Nia graduated from Bangor University with a degree in music.

For three years, she coordinated ‘Singing for the Brain’ groups organised by the Alzheimer’s Society in north Wales.

Since then, she has delivered a pilot project using the arts to tackle loneliness among older people in rural areas throughout Gwynedd through a locally-based music centre funded by the local council’s community arts unit.

Due to the initial success of the project, further sessions were funded and other areas of loneliness targeted in this region of Wales.

She has given presentations on music and dementia in several conferences in the UK and in the USA, publishing articles in various journals assessing the effects of music on people who have dementia.

Proud

In 2018 she was awarded the prestigious Sir Bryn Terfel Foundation Wales Care Award for Promoting the Arts in Social Care.

Pendine Park owners Mario and Gill Kreft made a point of recruiting Nia as a resident musician when Bryn Seiont Newydd opened in 2015, having already employed an artist in residence 20 years before that.

Bryn Seiont Newydd manager Sandra Evans said: “We are very proud of Nia’s important research which shines a light on the value of music in dementia

“The arts have always been an integral part of daily life here and the music never stops at Bryn Seiont Newydd.

“We are passionate about using the arts, whether visual or musical, to enrich the lives of our residents and staff alike. Music is at the heart of everything she does here.

“That’s why we set up the Pendine Arts and Community Trust to support cultural pursuits and community activities so we can spread the message about the value of the arts.”

Sketches of Broken Minds: A Musician’s Experience of Working in Dementia Care by Nia Davies Williams is published by Troubador Publishing on February 28, 2025, price £10.99. It can be ordered online from the publishers at www.troubador.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

