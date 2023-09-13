New bridge lifted into place as part of South Wales Metro transformation

Transport for Wales has released images of the moment a brand new bridge was lifted into place as part of the South Wales Metro transformation.

A large crane made short work of the job of placing the new bridge and stairways at Treforest train station which will allow passengers to move from one side of the platform to the other.

The work was carried out over the August bank holiday when the line was closed.

Accessible

Treforest is the third busiest station on the Core Valley Lines and once completed it will be fully accessible thanks to the new bridge and lifts.

The old bridge will go to Gwili Railway in Carmarthen to be used at the new Abergwili Junction Station.

Face-lift

Other stations on the Core Valley Lines are currently undergoing a face-lift with Transport for Wales’ trademark black and red colours being painted over the old Arriva Trains Wales green and yellow.

Brand-new electric tram trains are expected to revolutionise transport across the south Wales valleys and engineering work has been carried out over the last year to electrify the line.

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

