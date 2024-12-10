New bus Bill expected early next year

Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales are expected to be set out in a new Bill early next year.

Welsh Government legislation will create a new franchising model which will replace the current de-regulated system by enabling public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services.

Restrictions

It will also lift restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies, putting them on an equal footing with other bus operators.

The government says these proposals will deliver a more customer focused, integrated network of services where decisions on routes, timetables and fares, will be made collaboratively between it, Transport for Wales and local councils.

The new system represents a huge change for the bus industry and due to the complexities involved will take time to rollout across Wales.

There will be a phased rollout of the franchised model on a regional basis -starting with South West Wales in 2027, North Wales in 2028, South in 2029 and Mid-Wales in 2030.

Spending

In the meantime, the government has invested £64m in the sector this financial year, taking spending since the beginning of the Covid pandemic to more than £250m.

This money has been allocated to support greener vehicles to lower the carbon footprint transport has on the environment and to deliver demand-led services in rural areas to help connect communities.

This includes the Fflecsi service and TrawsCymru services in west Wales,and the Sherpa in north Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Delivering a bus bill, which fundamentally changes the way bus services are delivered in Wales, is one of my key priorities.

“We know that buses are a lifeline for many people to get people to work, visit friends and family and gain access to services.

“The new franchising model will help us make better use of the significant funding the Welsh Government provides to the bus industry and will allow us to design a network that works for people and communities – alleviating transport poverty to create a fairer and more equal Wales.”

