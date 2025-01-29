New bus fares and integrated ticketing on TrawsCymru routes

Transport for Wales has shared that integrated ticketing and affordable bus fares are being introduced across select TrawsCymru services from next month.

The updates to the T6 route and local services 62 and 64 will come into force from 2 February, and aim to make travel more convenient and cost-effective, with passengers now able to move seamlessly between routes using a single ticket.

Working in partnership, Transport for Wales, Powys County Council and Adventure Travel are introducing this new fare structure which includes through fares from the local bus services (62 and 64) onto the T6 route, providing passengers with easier travel options to destinations including Brecon, Neath, Swansea, and beyond.

With the introduction of lower fares, new flat fare zones, and a new range of multi-ride tickets, customers can now travel more affordably and efficiently across the region.

Key features

Passengers can travel between T6, 62, and 64 routes with a single ticket, allowing through fares from the 62 route (Banwen – Ystradgynlais) and 64 route (Ammanford – Ystradgynlais) onto T6 north to Brecon or south to Neath/Swansea, and vice versa.

Passengers can now travel with a single ticket between any two locations on these routes, making cross-service travel easier than ever.

Passengers can now benefit from single fares set at approximately 50% of the equivalent return fare, significantly lowering the cost of travel on all three services.

All single journeys within the Ystradgynlais zone will cost just £1.50, with a new 7-day ticket available for unlimited travel within the zone for £10.00.

A new £8.00 Day Ticket provides unlimited travel on T6 / 62 / 64 services, perfect for frequent travellers.

A new 7-day ticket will be available for £28.00, offering a cost-effective option for regular passengers.

Powys Day Rover

The popular Powys Day Rover continues to be available for £9.00, granting access to the entire Powys bus network, including the newly integrated T6, 62, and 64 routes.

There will be a 33% discount on all child fares, including those with a valid My Travel Pass for young persons, making travel more affordable for families.

Passengers can easily purchase day and week tickets, including the new integrated options, directly via the TrawsCymru app for added convenience.

Ian Robinson, Development lead for fares, ticketing, and modelling (bus), at Transport for Wales, said: “This new ticketing system is designed to provide greater flexibility and make travel simpler for both local and longer-distance commuters. By integrating routes and lowering fares, TrawsCymru, along with local services 62 and 64, is continuing its commitment to sustainable, affordable, and accessible transport in South Wales.”

Example Fares

Brynaman to Swansea: £3.40 single

Brecon to Coelbren: £3.70 single

Neath to Ystradgynlais: £2.20 single

Ystradgynlais to Swansea: £2.80 single

Brecon to Ammanford: £4.30 single

Visit the TrawsCymru website or download the TrawsCymru app for detailed route maps, timetable information, and to purchase tickets directly.

