New bus service launched to help residents in rural communities

A new bus service is being launched to help residents who were left stranded when their local Bwcabus service was axed last October, due to a lack of government funding.

The fflecsi Bwcabus (previously Bwcabus) had been operating for 14 years, serving rural parts of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Pembrokeshire, providing an essential service for many residents without access to cars or the main public transport network.

Following approval by Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet, the local authority has confirmed it is launching a new initiative aimed at improving public transport in rural areas across north Carmarthenshire.

Operating as a pilot operation for nine months, five days a week, the service will offer free concessionary travel and discounted rates for young people.

Support

The project is backed by support secured from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Focusing initially on areas around Pencader, Llandysul, Llanybydder and Newcastle Emlyn, which were identified in the Council’s ‘Moving Rural Carmarthenshire Forward’ transport report, the project aims to support the delivery of the council’s broader ‘Hwb Bach y Wlad’ service, which is a response to the reduction of scheduled services in these areas.

Crucial

Cllr Edward Thomas, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services said: “We are excited to launch the Bws Bach y Wlad bus service, a crucial step towards addressing the transportation needs of our rural communities. Carmarthenshire County Council is proud to have successfully secured funding for this fantastic nine-month pilot operation.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing reliable and convenient transportation options, fostering economic development, and enhancing the overall quality of life for our residents.”

Bws Bach y Wlad is due to be launched on 29 April 2024. Timetable details can be found on the council’s website.

