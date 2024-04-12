New bus service to Bristol Airport launches

A low cost coach service is set to operate five times a day between Bristol Airport and major destinations across south Wales from this month.

FlixBus, the UK’s fastest-growing coach network, is expanding its partnership with Cymru Coaches, and Bristol Airport is one of their latest new destination for passengers.

With tickets available now, starting from £2.99, the new service will operate five times a day between Bristol Airport, Newport, Cardiff city centre, Bridgend, Swansea University and Swansea city centre.

The service will also offer more sustainable, affordable travel options for consumers between Bristol city centre and south Wales.

Mission

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “Adding Bristol Airport to our network is a key part of our strategy to drive forward our mission to be the largest coach network in the country, and we expect to see strong demand ahead of the peak travel season this summer.

“Following the successful launch of airport routes such as Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, this will be a major expansion area for us.”

The FlixBus UK network encompasses more than 60 destinations, including regular daily routes between London Gatwick and Heathrow Airport for Bristol and Wales.

The network will now include Bristol Airport, which welcomed 9.8 million passengers in 2023, the busiest year in the Airport’s history.

Schorling continued: “Providing this new Bristol Airport coach service offers great value, low-carbon and convenient travel options for passengers.

“FlixBus is also leading the way for innovative, sustainable transport, with our recently launched pioneering electric coach service for cities in England and Wales, a prime example of our dedication to decarbonisation.”

Swansea-based Cymru Coaches, which partnered with FlixBus in summer 2022, announced it will be growing its commitment to the network, with a Van Hool vehicle in FlixBus green livery.

Sustainability

Steve Pearce, Managing Director at Cymru Coaches said: “The success of our partnership with FlixBus has been exceptional, a real collaboration with ambition and dedication!

“We’re really proud to be growing with the travel tech brand, as its first operator to deliver Bristol Airport services for the network.”

“Cymru Coaches has been a dedicated operator for our network for nearly two years, providing a consistent, high-quality service, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration,” Schorling added.

Bristol Airport also recently announced its Sustainability Strategy to become net zero across its operations by 2030, while travel tech company FlixBus launched a long-distance zero emissions coach pilot between Newport, Bristol, and London.

Rupert Lawrie, Commercial Director at Bristol Airport commented: “We’re committed to growing the number of passengers accessing the Airport by public transport.

“We’re delighted that Flixbus will provide a brand-new link between Swansea and the Airport, and a new option for the hundreds of thousands of passengers that travel to and from south Wales each year.”

