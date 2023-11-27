New campaign encourages people to use Welsh in everyday lives

A new campaign by the Welsh Language Commissioner is encouraging people to use Welsh in everyday situations as much as possible.

The campaign entitled ‘Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh)’ marks the anniversary of when the Welsh Language Bill was first introduced twelve years ago.

As part of the campaign a series of films have been created highlighting the use of Welsh in different situations, whether in work, at school, or in sport.

At the Scarlets rugby club’s practice ground, Welsh can be heard everywhere according to one of the coaches, Gareth Williams.

He said: “Welsh is the first language of many of the coaches and players and it is therefore natural that is what is heard around the training pitch.

“Of course, the nature of the sport these days means that there are a number of players here from many different countries, but they too are interested in the language and in the culture and we are trying to underline its importance to us as a nation so that they have a greater understanding.

“As a club we are pleased to be able to support the campaign and would encourage everyone to use their Welsh.”

Since taking up her post at the beginning of the year Efa Gruffudd Jones, the Welsh Language Commissioner, has consistently stated that her aim is to see and hear Welsh used everywhere.

She said: “For a language to live and survive, it needs to be used in all aspects of our society. Over the past twelve months I have had the opportunity to visit a variety of organisations, including businesses, schools, community centres and even prisons.

“It was great to hear Welsh spoken naturally in these places and people taking pride in the language.”

At Parc prison in Bridgend, ensuring opportunities to use Welsh is vital according to its Welsh language co-ordinator, Bethan Chamberlain.

She said: “There is an emphasis here on promoting the language and culture and that is not only for the Welsh prisoners but for those from England as well so that they realise the existence of the language and its importance to Wales.

“There are many who have received a Welsh language education but have gone out of the habit of using it and are keen to reconnect, others who are Welsh speakers and want to communicate through the language and many now who are keen to learn the language as their children are receiving a Welsh language education.

“There is also interest among staff and we offer the opportunities for anyone to learn and use the language.”

