New cases of Avian Influenza detected in Powys

Two new cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) have been confirmed in Wales, taking the total number of cases to five since November last year.

The latest cases are at separate commercial premises, near Newtown and Welshpool in Powys.

The Welsh Government has declared A 3km Protection Zone, 10km Surveillance Zone, and 10km Restricted Zone around each of the two infected sites to limit the spread of the disease.

Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all poultry holdings must be declared.

The measures in the zones are in addition to biosecurity and housing requirements, introduced in November 2021 as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), which requires all bird owners to keep their flocks indoors and follow biosecurity measures.

Wild birds and other wildlife can spread the disease and keepers are being warned it is vital to not allow wild birds to mix with chickens, ducks, geese or other birds and to wash their hands and change or clean and disinfect footwear before going into bird enclosures.

Concern

The chief veterinary officer for Wales, Professor Christianne Glossop said: “These cases of avian influenza in Wales are a cause for concern, and evidence the risk to our birds has not diminished.

“Keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place. There is always more that can be done to protect your birds.

“I urge everyone to leave no stone unturned. Once again review all the measures in place and identify any areas for improvement.

“Think about risks from direct contact with wild birds, especially waterfowl and also anything that could be contaminated by bird droppings – clothing and footwear, equipment, vehicles, feed and bedding.

“Make improvements where you can to prevent further spread of this devastating disease within our domestic bird population.

“Housing measures are in force to protect poultry and kept birds, but housing is only effective when combined with implementation of the most stringent biosecurity measures.

“Suspicion of avian influenza or any other notifiable disease must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”

