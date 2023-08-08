New Chair and Vice-Chair for Amgueddfa Cymru announced

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden has today announced the appointment of Kate Eden as the new Chair of Amgueddfa Cymru.

Over the past eight years Kate has held a portfolio of non-executive positions across key bodies in Welsh public life, with a particular focus on the cultural and health sectors.

Prior to her non-executive career, Kate spent fifteen years’ working in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry in public affairs, policy and strategic communications, both in the UK and internationally.

Kate was born and brought up in north Wales, attending the Alun School in Mold before studying Social and Political Sciences at King’s College, Cambridge.

She now lives in the Brecon Beacons and is learning Welsh at Coleg Gwent.

As Chair of Amgueddfa Cymru, Kate Eden will be accountable to Welsh Ministers for the conduct of Amgueddfa Cymru’s affairs and has responsibility for chairing and overseeing the Board of Trustees.

Rhys Evans has also been appointed as Vice-Chair of Amgueddfa Cymru. Rhys is the BBC Cymru Wales Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy and is responsible for a range of functions, including communications, regulatory and public affairs.

He is a Non-Executive Director and Trustee of Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

Announcing the appointments, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said: “I would like to welcome Kate and Rhys to their new roles, Amgueddfa Cymru is entering a new and exciting phase and I look forward to working with them to strengthen and build on the fantastic work being done by Amgueddfa Cymru to inspire and inform people throughout Wales.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Carol Bell, the Acting President and Vice President since 2016 who is coming to the end of her tenure on the Board. Dr Bell joined as a Trustee in 2014 and since January 2023 has taken on additional Presidential responsibilities, bringing continuity to the Board and showing dedication and commitment to Amgueddfa Cymru.”

On being appointed to the role, Kate Eden, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to help lead Wales’ family of national museums and collections through the next part of their journey to becoming truly accessible, representative reflections of our myriad Welsh communities and histories.”

Amgueddfa Cymru Acting President, Dr Carol Bell said: “On behalf of Amgueddfa Cymru, I would like to congratulate both Kate and Rhys on their new appointments.

“This is an exciting time for Amgueddfa Cymru as we widen our compass of engagement and work to deliver our Strategy 2030 for the communities of Wales. We look forward to welcoming the experience and fresh perspectives they will bring to our Board of Trustees.”

