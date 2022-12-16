New chair announced for company shaping cultural map of Wales

The Welsh digital distribution service PYST Cyf, has announced its new Chair and Board.

Performer, writer and producer, Ffion Dafis will operate as Chair for the next three years, overseeing the company as it works with talented Welsh creatives.

The company is responsible for the popular digital cultural platform AM, which was the first dedicated website and app to promote Welsh arts and culture.

AM is home to over 360 channels and represents the best in creative organisations and individuals in Wales.

The platform, which last year was enjoyed by over a quarter of a million users, was praised by Actor Michael Sheen.

He said: “It’s like wandering through the most fantastic cultural bazaar with endless riches at every turn.

“It’s enlightening, moving. I’d highly recommend taking the journey.”

Prominent

PYST is responsible for distributing and promoting a vast percentage of Welsh independent record labels.

Since it began in 2018, Welsh music has gained popularity across the streaming platforms and Alffa’s track ‘Gwenwyn’ was the first ever Welsh language track to be streamed over a million times.

The new Chair of the Board, Ffion Dafis said: “The Arts in Wales are being abandoned on too many levels. The AM platform offers shelter for those who create. It is nothing less than essential.

“It’s my honour to chair a board of some of the most prominent creative minds in Wales. Come to marvel and browse through a wealth of channels and a unique archive, learning about the artists that shape and challenge the cultural map here in Wales”

The new board members include an array of writers, musicians, journalists, theatre workers, performers and producers.

