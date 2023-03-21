New chair appointed to Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

A new chair has been appointed to Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, the Welsh Government has announced.

Former Assembly Member Jonathan Morgan has been selected by the Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan and will take up the role from 1 April for four years.

Mr Morgan has extensive experience working in the housing and social care sector and has been an independent member on the Board of Health Education and Improvement Wales, since January 2022.

He is a former Assembly Member, representing South Wales Central an Cardiff North, and chaired the National Assembly’s Health, Wellbeing and Local Government Committee.

A pre-appointment hearing was held by the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee on 2 March, which endorsed his appointment as the new chair of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “I welcome Jonathan’s appointment as the new chair of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

“I am certain he will use his experience for the benefit of the local population and staff. I look forward to working with him as we continue to improve health services.

Priority

The Health Minister also thanked Interim Chair, Emrys Elias for his work successfully de-escalating the board from special measures for maternity services.

Jonathan Morgan said: “I am delighted to take on the role as chair of the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation as we seek to build healthier communities together.

“As chair, I will be front and centre as the health board engages with patients, public, staff, and politicians to set out a clear course for improving our services and addressing the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.

“Working more closely with our three local authorities, and integrating our services to better plan and deliver care closer to home will be a priority. I also want to advance our public health agenda with our third sector across the Cwm Taf Morgannwg region.

“In the NHS, we are fortunate to have what I believe is the most highly trained, skilled and compassionate workforce in the world.

“It will be an absolute priority to ensure we work with them so we can adapt to meet the changing needs of our population and help people live healthier lives.

“It is my intention to lead a board which listens and learns so we can support our staff to deliver the care they aspire to.”

