New Chair for Arts Council of Wales announced

A new Chair for the Arts Council of Wales has been announced today.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden announced the appointment of Maggie Russell who has over thirty-five years of experience as an arts professional

She has also occupied several senior roles at BBC Wales and been a constant advocate for the arts in Wales for over four decades.

As Chair of Arts Council of Wales, Maggie Russell will be accountable to the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport and is responsible for ensuring the Council’s policies and actions support the Welsh Government’s wider strategic policies.

Announcing the appointment, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said: “Maggie Russell is a welcome addition to the Council, and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome her to the role.

“Her appointment comes at a crucial time for the Arts Council of Wales, and I’m confident she will Chair the organisation through its Investment Review, which is already underway.”

Maggie Russell said: “I am delighted to be appointed to Chair the Arts Council of Wales. It is an exciting and challenging time ahead.

“I welcome the opportunity to support the ambition and creativity of the arts in Wales to make work that is open to all communities, representative of our nation and that will surprise, engage and inspire.”

Maggie Russell replaces the previous Chair, Phil George, who served in the role since 2016.

Commitment

The Deputy Minister added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Phil George, who during his time as Chair has been a friend, advocate and champion of the arts sector in Wales during one of the most challenging periods in the organisation’s history.

“I would like to recognise his commitment in stepping up to the challenge and steering the organisation through one of the most unique and difficult periods in living memory.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the Council’s Vice Chair, Kate Eden, who has taken on a number of additional responsibilities during the past few months.”

