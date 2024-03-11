New Chair to head up Cancer Research Wales

Cancer Research Wales, one of the leading cancer charities in the country, has appointed Gavin Moore as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees.

Gavin is from Cardiff and has over 25 years in senior financial management and programme leadership roles for major household name companies including BT, CBRE, EE and Orange.

Strong career

He began his career as a chartered accountant before moving into the private sector and has expertise in leading and delivering complex business change programmes, corporate governance and overall finance and business operations.

Gavin’s connections with Cancer Research Wales go back as far as 2011 when he was appointed as one of the organisation’s trustees.

He also served as the charity’s Treasurer between 2016 and 2023 and chaired the Cancer Research Wales finance committee.

In addition, Gavin has family connections to Cancer Research Wales as his father – Professor John Moore, held a number of senior roles over 40 years with the charity, including President.

The future

Commenting on his appointment as Chair of the Board of Trustees, Gavin Moore said: “It is an honour to be asked to be Chair of Cancer Research Wales, and I am very much looking forward to leading the charity through its next exciting stage of growth, building on the great work already delivered by the charity’s team.

“I am fully committed to progressing our key aim of supporting world class research in Wales and delivering on our mission to reduce the impact of cancer.”

Cancer Research Wales is an independent Welsh charity which was formed in 1966 and has invested over £30 million in cancer research projects in Wales.

It is the only charity wholly dedicated to fundraising cancer research in Wales for Wales.

