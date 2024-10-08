New charity launches to support children across south Wales

Inspired by her own experiences, a former teacher has launched a charity that aims to help close the attainment gap and improve social mobility for children across south Wales.

The Academic Coach Foundation, a newly established Welsh charity founded by former teacher Nyree Myers, has launched in response to a growing demand for social mobility across the region.

The charity provides crucial academic and mentoring support to children in south Wales, with a focus on those eligible for Free School Meals (FSM), helping to close the attainment gap and improve social mobility.

Growing need

Originally conceived as a community initiative, The Academic Coach Foundation recently gained full charity status in response to the growing need for more support for disadvantaged pupils. As it begins its first full academic year, the charity aims to help children who might not otherwise have access to essential educational resources.

Founder Nyree Myers, after years of working with students receiving Free School Meals across South Wales, saw first-hand the profound impact of mentoring and tutoring on pupils’ confidence, performance, and aspirations.

Myers shared: “Improving social mobility is a complex endeavour that requires changes in both education and the workplace.

“We have a unique opportunity to create real, lasting change at the grassroots level through our collaborations with schools and organisations.”

Widening gap

According to the Welsh Government, pupils eligible for Free School Meals perform worse than their peers at every key stage of education, with the gap widening as students get older. These disparities often persist throughout students’ academic journeys, limiting their future opportunities.

Myers explains: “Unfortunately, where and what you are born into is pure potluck. I launched The Academic Coach Foundation with my board of professionals to ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of the hand they were dealt.

“Progression should be based on skills, talent, and work ethic — not postcode, accent, or background. Every child deserves the chance to succeed.”

The charity’s mission is to remove barriers to education and increase opportunities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds by offering:

Access to top-quality academic tutoring from subject specialists

Career advice, mentoring, and networking opportunities

Guidance for students and parents on how to access higher education and enter the workforce

Support to raise aspirations, improve confidence, and break the cycle of poverty

Through its work, The Academic Coach Foundation seeks to create a more equitable and prosperous society by improving educational outcomes for all, with the long-term goal of increasing social mobility across South Wales.

With a dedicated board of professionals and upcoming collaborations with schools (including Llanishen High School in Cardiff) and local organisations, The Academic Coach Foundation is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of students across south Wales.

