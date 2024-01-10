New Chief Executive appointed at National Library of Wales

The National Library of Wales is pleased to announce that Dr. Rhodri Llwyd Morgan has been appointed as Chief Executive.

Rhodri will join the Library in Spring 2024. Prior to this appointment Rhodri was Director of Welsh Language, Welsh Culture and External Relations at Aberystwyth University. He brings extensive experience of the higher education sector, the Welsh language and culture and of developing and delivering ambitious plans.

Wealth of experience

He was responsible for the New Life for the Old College project on behalf of Aberystwyth University which is currently underway and will transform the Grade 1 listed building into a cultural and creative centre. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mudiad Meithrin for six years and a member of the Welsh Language Partnership Council (Welsh Government) for ten years.

Rhodri was educated in south Ceredigion, and gained a degree in History and Welsh History atAberystwyth University along with a Diploma in Librarianship, before completing a Master’s Degree and Doctorate at Cardiff University.

Dr. Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “The National Library of Wales is undoubtedly one of the nation’s leading institutions and it is a huge privilege to be appointed Chief Executive. I am really looking forward to working with the Library’s staff, trustees and partners and to promoting its mission among the people of Wales and beyond.

Yes, there are challenges to be tackled, the most obvious of which is the financial crunch that affects everyone. But there are also opportunities in promoting our culture in all its rich diversity and in taking the Library’s incredible expertise and resources to new areas and audiences.”

National importance

Commenting on the appointment Ashok Ahir, President of the National Library of Wales said: “We are proud to appoint Rhodri Llwyd Morgan in this key role and are very much looking forward as a Board to working together to continue shaping the Library for the future.

“He is an individual who understands the Library and its national and international importance, and is experienced in high-level leadership in a number of areas. His experience as a leader will show the way to our dedicated staff in a period of change for our institution and for the sector.”

He succeeds Professor Pedr ap Llwyd FLSW who has announced his retirement. He has been in the role for five years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

