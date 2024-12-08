New Coastwatch station planned for west Coast of Wales

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A new coastwatch station is planned on the West Coast of Wales.

Applicant Mr Meurig Williams has applied to Conwy County Council, seeking planning permission to replace the existing NCI (National Coastwatch Institution) station at the car park on West Parade, Llandudno.

Planning Permission

The application seeks planning permission for a material change of use of part of the existing car park to an NCI coast-watch station.

The application says the current station is mounted on a trailer, but if granted planning permission, the structure will be replaced with a new larger moveable station, described as a ‘modular portacabin unit’.

Planning officers are minded to grant the application at the West Shore car park owned by Conwy County Council.

Considerations

The area falls within the designated Great Orme and Creuddyn Peninsular Special Landscape Area, green wedge, and coastal zone.

A planning statement reads: “The proposal will assist in the protection and preservation of life at sea and along the coastline at Llandudno West Shore.

“The proposal will help to serve the community better, with a visitor’s centre to educate and promote water safety.

“The local community and visitors to the area will benefit from education in water safety, and the new station will also enable more volunteers to join us and offer new skills and interests to young and retired people and to support social subscribing in North Wales.”

Design

The land also forms part of the Creuddyn and Conwy Historic Landscape and is within 20 metres from the Aber Afon Conwy Special Site of Scientific Interest.

If granted, the new station will be a grey and ivory plastisol-finish steel portacabin measuring 6m x 3.2m x 3m. The portacabin will be powered with two solar panels and a pole-mounted wind turbine protruding from the roof.

According to the application, the new facility won’t include a kitchen or toilet.

The application will be debated at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb on Wednesday 11 December.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

