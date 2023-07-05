New community climate change guide launched

One Voice Wales and Friends of the Earth Cymru have today (5th July) launched a brand-new climate change and nature action guide for community and town councils in Wales.

Welsh Government Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans MS will be delivering a keynote speech the One Voice Wales Innovative Practice Conference in Builth Wells which is looking at how community and town councils can ‘Face the Challenges of a Demanding Future’.

The new document seeks to give councils around Wales some practical ideas on what they can do on a range of issues such as energy use, water use, protecting nature, finances, chemicals, waste, food, and transport.

It also draws together case studies of the good work already being done by community and town councils around Wales on these issues.

Lyn Cadwallader, Chief Executive of One Voice Wales, said: “I very much welcome the publication of this new Guide for local Councils and I would encourage all Councils to follow the guidance mentioned in the document for their day-to-day Council duties and activities”.

Friends of the Earth Cymru spokesperson Bleddyn Lake said: “Community and Town Councils have a unique role to play in inspiring and working with their communities to take practical action in their local areas on the twin threats of nature destruction and climate change.

“Acting locally, whether that is on a personal or community level, is one of the most important things we can do in the fight against climate change. We hope this new action guide will give Community and Town Councils new ideas as well as learning from some of the fabulous schemes already going on all around Wales.”

