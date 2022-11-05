New Community Larder scheme offers a helping hand in Cardiff

An arts centre in Cardiff is opening a community larder in order to help local people make ends meet in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Chapter Arts Centre have made the decision to offer the service following the popularity of its free lunches for children over half term. The team say it’s a chance to give back to the community which has supported the centre over the years and through recent lockdowns

The larder, opening on Monday 7 November, is a resource that stocks donated food which organisers say they hope will afford people dignity in choosing what they want to eat.

It is not a foodbank, and does not provide limitless free food, but aims to help people through the day or through the week if they’re struggling to make ends meet.

In a recent study by The Bevan Foundation, it was reported that families are struggling to make ends meet – with more than one in eight Welsh households (13%) either sometimes or often struggling to afford everyday items.

Managed by the front of house team, the Community Larder will operate on an honesty basis, and there are no terms, sign ups or qualifying factors.

The scheme is intended to help supplement what can’t be afforded, rather than replacing what can be afforded and Chapter will be supporting the Community Larder with regular donations.

Donations are ‘enthusiastically welcomed’ from individuals, organisations and businesses, and should be taken to Reception where staff will check the donation is in-date and non-perishable.

The Community Larder can be found on the ground-floor foyer directly opposite the Reception Desk and adjacent to the stairs to the first floor.

It will be open seven days a week, from 9am – 10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 9am – 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Incredible generosity

Chelsea Davies, Head of Visitor Services said: “I think it’s so important to show that we’re part of, and here for, our local community. We know this winter will be particularly hard for a lot of people, so if we can make things that little bit easier, then it’s important that we do.”

Hannah Firth, Co-Director at Chapter said, “During lockdown our local community showed incredible generosity in helping to raise funds to save us from permanent closure. Now that we’re able to earn income through our ticket and Caffi Bar sales, we feel that it’s more important than ever to give back.

“The Community Larder offers a facility for Chapter, and other local business and individuals, to donate so that anyone who’s struggling can take some food, whenever they need it, with no questions asked.

“It’s one of several initiatives we’ve put in place to support our community; other free offers include family film screenings every Saturday, creative workshops for children, and free packed lunches in the holidays.

“Our role as a local hub is as important to us as our world-class artistic programme and we’ll continue to explore ways we can support our community through these harsh financial times.”

