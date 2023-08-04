New community network to be launched at Eisteddfod

A new network aimed at inspiring people to get involved with community-led initiatives will be launched at the National Eisteddfod set to kick off in Boduan this weekend.

The ‘Cymunedoli’ stall at the Eisteddfod is the cumulation of a year of close collaboration with 26 of Gwynedd’s most recognised and successful community-led initiatives who will offer an insight into what operating on a community level means.

The enterprises employ over 450 members of staff and their combined assets are worth over £43.2 million.

The company was formed following a series of informal conversations over the summer of 2022 with the goal of

creating a network to support each other’s efforts and strengthen the case of community action across the county of Gwynedd.

Sel Williams, one of the founders of Cymunedoli Cyf said: “What Cymunedoli Cyf offers is a groundbreaking and fair model in which communities lead and control the action.

“The social, cultural, environmental, and economic worth of our work is invaluable in terms of maintaining healthy and robust communities.

“Our hope with Cymunedoli Cyf is that we offer one another subsistence and support but that we also inspire others with what’s possible when operating locally and working together.”

Themes

The range of initiatives is expansive – from initiatives based in a specific location such as Yr Orsaf Penygroes, Cwmni Bro Ffestiniog and Partneriaeth Ogwen and other initiatives working within specific sectors including the care and wellness sector, hospitality, transport, energy, community-owned pubs and more.

During the Eisteddfod week which runs from 5 – 12 August, each day will focus on a different theme of community action with presentations, panel discussions and various workshops on how to develop projects and viable community initiatives.

The official launch of Cymunedoli Cyf will be celebrated on the Thursday at 1pm.

Amongst community initiatives local to the Eisteddfod is the community-led transport initiative O Ddrws i Ddrws.

Wil Parry, the Manager of the initiative which offers affordable transport to the people of Pen Llŷn, said: “We as initiatives have fostered so much expertise over the years and it’s truly wonderful that we are able to share it with the

attendees of the Eisteddfod this year, which will hopefully feed back to their local areas and lead to the development of new community initiatives.”

Here is the Cymunedoli Eisteddod schedule for the week:

Monday – Community Transport

Tuesday – Community Energy and Climate Change Action on a

community level

community level Wednesday – Care and Wellbeing sector

Thursday – The Foundational Economy, Initiatives based on area

Friday – Young People and Cultural Initiatives

Saturday – Co-operative Pubs

Additionally, Cymunedoli’s activity will be the main featured content on the AM website and app over the week of the Eisteddfod.

New digital content promoting the work of Cymunedoli Cyf members following the daily themes will be showcased on the homepage, as well as a screening of a new film about Cymunedoli.

This will all be available to enjoy on AM’s homepage- from Monday, August 7th, and also on Cymunedoli’s new channel.

