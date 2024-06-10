New data confirms positive impact of 20mph speed limit

Emily Price

New data has revealed a reduction in road casualties and vehicle damage claims since the introduction of the 20mph speed limit in Wales last September.

The statistics have been published just as the Welsh Government is looking to water down the scheme.

The controversial road regulation saw the 30mph default shift to 20mph in Wales.

Following public backlash and a record breaking petition calling for the default to be axed, the Welsh Government announced it would amend council guidance to allow some roads to revert back.

The scheme was brought in under former First Minister Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.

But it was revised when Vaughan Gething came into office along with several other policies including farming payments and school year reform.

High risk

The new Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates admitted the cost of revising roads back to their previous speeds could be up to £5 million.

This is in addition to the £34 million it cost to roll out the limit initially.

But emerging data appears to show the speed limit is having the outcome hoped for by ministers before the policy was watered down in April.

Insurance company esure says it has seen a 20% drop in vehicle damage claims in Wales since the nationwide speed limit was introduced.

Rob Clark, head of motor underwriting, said: “We can see a clear drop in vehicle damage claims in Wales since the 20mph speed restriction was introduced in September 2023.

“During a time when we usually see these claims rise, they dropped and have continued to do so in the first quarter of 2024. The restriction is clearly having an impact.”

Exceptions

New road collision data published on June 6 showed that in the last quarter of 2023 (October – December) road casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads reduced by 218, from 681 in 2022 to 463 in 2023.

The total number of casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads in quarter four was the lowest quarterly figure on record outside the Covid pandemic period.

Overall, in 2023 police in Wales reported a total of 3,262 road collisions, a decrease of 1.6% compared to 2022 and 24.7% lower than in 2019 (prior to the covid pandemic).

The policy’s architect, Lee Waters, said: “Now that the data is starting to come in there’s a clear picture emerging to back up the evidence we used to inform the policy. Slower speeds in built up areas reduces collisions and cuts casualties.

“It makes sense that when you slow down you have greater awareness of dangers and have more time to respond. So it stands to reason that there are fewer crashes and less harm caused. But even though it stands to reason it does give confidence that the policy is working.

“There is no better rebuttal to the weaponisation of the policy by culture warriors than a pattern of data showing that.”

Road safety campaigners say the data strengthens the case for “minimal new exceptions” by councils.

Campaign Director of 20’s Plenty for Us, Rod King, said: “20’s Plenty believe that any future elaboration of guidance on 20mph exceptions will clarify rather than water anything down.

“Most local authorities have already taken a sensible and pragmatic approach to setting exceptions. These reports will strengthen the case for minimal new exceptions and endorse the value of the national 20mph default.”

We asked the Welsh Government why the 20mph scheme is being amended when there is evidence of a drop in accidents.

Mr Skates said: “The principal objective of the policy has always been to reduce casualties and help people feel safer in their communities and today’s data reinforces we’re on the way to achieving this.

“But, as I continue on my listening programme, I am aware that we still need to refine the policy to ensure we have the right speeds on the right roads and acknowledge that some roads may need to revert back to 30mph.”

Tory pledge

The new data comes as the Conservatives pledge to introduce legislation that would limit 20mph roads in Wales and reverse the expansion of London’s Ulez clean air zone if they win the General Election next month.

If implemented, the ‘Backing Drivers Bill’ would overturn the choice of voters in both regions and mark a significant reversal of devolution.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said speed limits in Wales are “a wholly devolved matter over which the UK Government has no jurisdiction.”

We asked Tory Shadow Minister for Transport Natasha Asghar if she thought it was acceptable for the Tories in Westminster to interfere with Welsh legislation.

She said: “The Welsh Conservatives have always been clear – there is a place for 20mph speed limits, but the approach taken by the Labour Government is far too extreme.

“Whilst it is welcome news that accidents are coming down, Labour cannot use these figures to declare the £33m project as a success.

“The figures released in relation to insurance claims should be taken with a pinch of salt as we are only talking about one company, and I would be keen to see the data for the dates proceeding the introduction of 20mph speed limits, as well as the causes of accidents.

“My Welsh Conservative colleagues and I will work with the UK Conservative Government to scrap Labour’s 20mph scheme and ensure it is rolled out where it is needed such as outside schools, hospitals, playgrounds and busy high streets.”

