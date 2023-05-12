New defibrillator saves life at Welsh railway station

A new defibrillator recently installed at a Welsh railway station has been used to save a man’s life.

An unconscious man was spotted at Cardiff Central Railway Station at the start of April 2023 and two British Transport Police Officers used the defibrillator after delivering CPR.

The portable device which had only recently been installed was used to administer an electric shock to the heart.

The swift use of a defibrillator can be the difference between saving someone’s life and not.

If a defibrillator is used with 3-5 minutes of cardiac arrest, chances of survival can increase up to 70%.

Paramedics took over procedures when they arrived and the man was taken to hospital to recover.

Leyton Powell, Safety, Sustainability and Risk Director said: “TfW have installed over 200 defibrillators across our rail network and this is a clear example of how important they are and how they can save lives.

“Unfortunately, in many of our stations, our defibrillators have been vandalised and I hope this story highlights the vital role they can play and will make people think twice before damaging a life-saving piece of equipment.

“If you see someone misusing this critical equipment, please text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

“This year, we’ve worked with our partners in Save a Life Cymru and the Welsh Air Ambulance Service to deliver defibrillator awareness events in Cardiff and Wrexham stations and we’ll continue to highlight their importance moving forward.”

Quick thinking

British Transport Police Superintendent, Andrew Morgan, said: “Defibrillators are an amazing community resource and save lives week in week out.

“I commend and thank our two officers involved in this incident and their quick thinking and training really made the ultimate difference. I also echo the concerns raised regarding the mindless vandalism of these life-saving products.

“If you suspect someone is having a heart attack, call 999 immediately and ask for the Ambulance service, start CPR and get someone to find a defibrillator.

“The 999 operator will give you advice on how to deliver CPR if you don’t know how to, and where to find the nearest defibrillator if you can’t find one.

“The operator will also then give you advice on how to use it. These actions will make a big difference and as on this occasion, can save lives.”

