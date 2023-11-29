New Ebbw Vale to Newport rail services to begin in December

Brand new rail services are set to be launched on one of South Wales’ key lines, almost doubling the number of travel options.

Thanks to a £70 million investment through the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Transport for Wales and Network Rail will be delivering direct services between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

60 plus services per day

From December, the line will have two trains per hour – one to Cardiff and one to Newport. That means the line will have more than 60 services running on it every single day.

TfW Project Sponsor Kevin Lewis said the project was an example of “true collaboration”.

He said: “These new services will be a huge boost for the local economy giving people more options for leisure, learning and business travel.

“If you want to travel towards Bristol, London or Manchester, you no longer have to double back on yourself to Cardiff, though those services are still there for those heading west.”

The project has also seen a fully accessible footbridge built at Llanhilleth and new platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge, meaning there is now step-free access to all platforms on the line.

Nick Millington, Route Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “I’m delighted that we are now entering the final phase of work which will transform how passengers travel on the Ebbw Vale line.”

He added: “We are proud to provide low carbon journeys and support Welsh Government ambitions including its modal shift away from private cars. It will also help connect communities and boost the local economy. “I’d like to again thank passengers and our neighbours for continuing to bear with us as we complete these vital improvements.”

Check journey details

A return ticket from Ebbw Vale Town to Newport will cost you £8.30 or £29.10 for a seven-day season ticket (correct up to March 2024).

The Ebbw Vale line reopened in 2008 after being closed for 40 years and was instantly popular with passengers with direct services to and from Cardiff Central.

As a result in the uplift in services, trains will be retimed so it is important for customers to check their journey details from 10 December onwards.

