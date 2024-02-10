New electric buses to start running on routes in Gwynedd from next week

Brand-new electric buses are being introduced on routes in Gwynedd from next Monday (12 February)

The new TrawsCymru T22 will provide an hourly service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog, and every two hours between Porthmadog and Caernarfon.

In addition, the TrawsCymru T2 service will continue to operate between Aberystwyth and Bangor, serving key hubs including Caernarfon, Dolgellau, Porthmadog and Machynlleth.

The new T22 promises quieter journeys for passengers, with wireless charging facilities, USB ports at every seat, next stop displays and announcements.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “This is great news. The new T22 bus service which includes new state of the art electric buses, are an important addition to public transport in this part of Wales and alongside the other services running in Gwynedd, will help link up rural communities whilst encouraging more people to make their journeys by bus and leave their cars at home.”

fflecsi

New fflecsi services in Dolgellau and Machynlleth will also begin operating soon, joining the popular seasonal Llŷn Peninsula service, which relaunches in March. These services improve onward travel connections and provide more opportunities for people to travel by public transport in the area.

With Eryri National Park attracting thousands of visitors each year, these new services will offer an additional boost to the existing rail services and award-winning Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus network in encouraging sustainable tourism and reducing the number of journeys made by car.

Travel options

Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “I’m delighted that the first electric buses are being introduced on our main public transport network here in Gwynedd. The new T22 service will offer more travel options along the Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog route and on to Caernarfon, with significant environmental benefits.

“As a Council, we have been involved and led on many aspects of developing the T22 project, from undertaking and constructing the charging infrastructure for the new buses and the procurement and promotion of the service itself.

“But importantly, it also highlights what can be achieved as we work together to deliver new and exciting services with a range of partners including Transport for Wales, with financial support from the Welsh Government.”

