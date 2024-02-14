New figures make mockery of ‘Brexit freedoms’ claims – Plaid Cymru MP

Plaid Cymru’s Spokesperson for Trade and Business, Hywel Williams MP, has called for the UK to re-join the Single Market and Customs Union as “a vital first step to improving our moribund economy.”

His comments come following a new analysis by Goldman Sachs showing that the British economy has “significantly underperformed” other advanced economies since the 2016 EU referendum.

The report published today by the Wall Street bank concludes that the UK economy is worse off today than before Brexit, concluding that the decision to leave the European Union has hampered the economy to the tune of 5% versus other comparable countries.

Shortfall

The analysis attributed the shortfall to three key factors: reduced trade; weaker business investment; and lower immigration from the EU.

Mr Williams, the MP for Arfon said the figures make a “mockery of UK Government claims of ‘Brexit freedoms.”

“Eight years on from the referendum, the impact on businesses can be seen everywhere: the forced closure of the 2 Sisters Group plant in Llangefni; a 34% dip in freight traffic through Holyhead; and rushed trade deals that have proved ruinous for our agriculture sector,” he said.

“These latest figures make a complete mockery of UK Government claims of ‘Brexit freedoms.’ Indeed, Brexit is projected to reduce the value of Welsh exports by approximately £1.1 billion.

“Today’s news makes it clearer than ever that membership of the Single Market and Customs Union is a vital first step to improving our moribund economy. Re-joining would lighten the burden on struggling businesses and give households a much-needed boost with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Grow the economy

A Treasury spokesperson told CNBC that the government was “making the most of Brexit freedoms to grow the economy,” including repealing EU financial services law, which it said could unlock a potential £100 billion in investment over the next decade.

Last month former Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the results of what he described as “the restoration of this country’s democratic power to make its own laws and rules” four years since Brexit took effect.

He said: “With those Brexit freedoms we have introduced improved standards for animal welfare, cut taxes on sanitary products, created greater flexibility for cutting edge industries from financial services to bioscience, done many global free trade deals – and it was at least partly thanks to Brexit that this country had the fastest covid vaccine rollout in Europe.

“We must retain the appetite and the courage to diverge from the low-growth high-regulation European model.”

