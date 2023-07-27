New figures reveal 1,072 cat cruelty reports made to RSPCA in Wales last year

The RSPCA has released figures today confirming 1,072 cat cruelty complaints were made in Wales last year.

89 of those reports were of intentional harm incidents and 600 calls were concerning neglect.

The charity has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign as it bids to raise additional funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to protect animals from cruelty and abuse.

The campaign comes at a busy time for the animal welfare charity which sees cruelty cases peak in the summer, with three reports made every single minute across the UK.

The cost-of-living crisis is also thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals.

Across England and Wales, there were almost 18,000 cat cruelty complaints reported to the RSPCA in 2022.

Of those reports 1,726 were intentional harm incidents, which is around five a day. This is a 25% increase from 2021 when the number was 1,387.

Heartbreaking

Elaine Spence, one of the three chief inspectors in Wales, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening across Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

“Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals.”

Cruelty complaints are defined as: abandonments, neglect, intentional harm o when the cat is left unattended.

The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty in Wales with a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams and a network of animal care centres and branches providing rehabilitation to animal victims.

