New figures reveal the scale of fox cub hunting by Welsh hunts

New figures released today by leading national animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports show the shocking scale of fox cub hunting across Wales this autumn.

Cub hunting is a barbaric practice in which hunts train their hounds to kill foxes by targeting fox cubs, in preparation for the main fox hunting season, despite the fox hunting ban being in place for almost 20 years.

The figures show nine foxes seen being chased, 11 incidents of suspected illegal cub hunting, and 33 incidents of hunts wreaking havoc on rural communities across Wales.

Worst offender

They cover the cub hunting season – the period between August 1 and October 31 2024 – and show the Flint and Denbigh Hunt was by far the worst offender of any hunt nationwide.

This hunt was seen chasing seven foxes, plus the League received reports of nine cases of suspected illegal hunting and 21 cases of hunt havoc.

John Petrie, senior campaigns manager for the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the Hunting Act coming into force, these figures evidence why the law needs to be strengthened.”

“Setting packs of hounds on fox cubs in the Welsh countryside so they can become accustomed to tearing foxes apart will simply horrify the vast majority of the public.

“It’s time for change and for the exemptions in the law to be removed, so-called trail hunting outlawed, and custodial sentences introduced for those who commit the worst hunting crimes.”

Havoc

Suspected illegal cub hunting includes incidents where foxes are seen being pursued by hounds, where hounds mark to ground or paw the entrance to a hole or badger sett where a fox has fled, or a terrier is used to flush out a fox that has fled underground.

Hunt havoc includes incidents such as hounds hunting and running loose on roads; threatening or irresponsible behaviour; livestock worrying; damaging badger setts to dig up foxes that have fled underground or blocking them up to prevent foxes escaping; attacks on pet cats or dogs; and chasing other wildlife.

If hunts were really following pre-laid trails, as they claim, none of the recorded incidents would have occurred.

There were also figures for both England and Wales showing 106 foxes being chased, 127 incidents of suspected illegal cub hunting, and 315 incidents of hunts wreaking havoc on rural communities. The Flint and Denbigh Hunt was the third worst offending hunt across both countries.

John added: “Tragically fox hunting is going on as it did before the ban and we need the UK Government to act and ensure the fox hunting season, which has just begun, is the last one we ever experience and that the savage practice of cub hunting is ended for good.”

Contact the League’s Animal Crimewatch service on 0300 444 1234, email [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0755 278 8247 to report incidents of animal cruelty.

