New film and television studio planned for Anglesey

A new film and television studio is being planned for Anglesey to capitalise on the growing number of productions filming across the north of Wales.

Aria Studios is due to open in October 2022 and will have two fully soundproofed studio stages offering a total of 20,000 square foot of filming space.

Established by Rondo Media and S4C’s commercial arm, S4C Digital Media Limited, with the support of Welsh Government through Creative Wales, the £1.6m studio facility will provide significant opportunities for attracting inward investment in the creative sector in the region.

Rondo Media’s Chief Executive, Gareth Williams said “This investment will be a major boost for the industry in North Wales.”

“With such an emphasis on securing growth and investment across the creative industries, and in particular in the nations and regions, we see a real opportunity here to grow a brand new facility which will offer sustainable long-term employment opportunities in the region and build on several skillsets that already exists in the area.

“We look forward to collaborating with a wide range of partners to see Aria Studios flourish and grow.”

Talent hub

Aria Studios will become a hub for talent and skills development with plans to provide training and development opportunities for careers in the film and television sector, working in partnership with colleges, universities and media training agencies across Wales.

The objective is to develop sustainable freelance work opportunities in drama production across the entire spectrum – from electricians, designers, painters, set construction to make-up, wardrobe, lighting, creative production staff, directors and actors and extras.

The studio will provide high quality employment opportunities in the region, providing sustainable jobs for those wishing to pursue a career within the sector.

S4C’s Chief Executive, Siân Doyle said “Creating opportunities to nurture talent in the creative sector across the whole of Wales is a key priority for S4C and we’re thrilled to support this fantastic facility in Anglesey.

“Working in partnership with Rondo Media and Creative Wales on this important investment though SDML is an exciting opportunity to support the economy in North Wales.

“This top of the range development will attract high profile productions, and we look forward to creating opportunities locally and build our presence even further in North Wales.”

Economic boost

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden added: “This is a really exciting development for Anglesey.

“Demand for studio space is at an all time high and this facility will put the north of Wales on the map, providing much-needed space for local and incoming productions.

“A new film and TV studio facility will bring a huge economic boost to the island, the impact of which should be felt across the whole of the north.

“I’m delighted that the Welsh Government is partnering with S4C on this exciting new development.

“It is another example of how we are working together to support the industry across Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

