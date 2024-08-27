New floodlights approved at tennis club following vandalism

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Reporter

A tennis club has been allowed to erect new floodlights for year-round use after a previous facility used for teaching junior members was closed due to vandalism.

Dean Richards, chairman of Haverfordwest Tennis Club, based at The Parade, Haverfordwest, sought permission for floodlighting for courts 1 and 2, along with an amendment of the lighting source at the two other courts, from metal halide lights to LED lighting.

Vandals

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “Haverfordwest Tennis Club has been operating for over 80 years at the current site on The Parade in Haverfordwest.

“The Tennis Club schedules club nights and tennis coaching for members and is available to both junior/adult and veteran members most days of the week, throughout the year.

“The club success is attributed to the dedicated members who maintain/promote the facility, where people from all backgrounds can enjoy the social and health benefits associated with the game.

“The tennis club currently has four tennis courts, two located near to the existing clubhouse (courts 3 & 4) and two located towards the southern boundary (courts 1 & 2).

“At present Courts 3 & 4 have floodlights; these lights are utilised between the months of September to April, with keycode access controls.

“In previous years two courts with lighting were deemed sufficient, as the club used the indoor tennis courts at Tasker Milwood School (The Dome) for members, and coaching for junior members.

“Due to the permanent closure of this facility in 2022 due to vandalism, we now need to provide flood lights to the two remaining courts to retain the current junior coaching program and continue the benefits for existing/future members of the club.”

Impact

It said the design of the floodlights at court 1 and 2 was intended “to reduce the visual impact as much as reasonably practicable, and to reduce the wider impact of the lighting on neighbours, to reduce any light spill/glare reduction,” with the lights only used September 1 to the End of April between the hours of 4 and 9pm.

An officer report said: “It is considered that the use of the flood lights should be subject to a time limit condition to ensure that the activities facilitated by their use will not lead to unacceptable noise disturbance for the occupiers of neighbouring residential properties, and to protect the enjoyment of the conservation area.”

Conditional approval, including a time limit on the floodlights and conditions on the strength of the lighting, was granted by planners under delegated powers.

