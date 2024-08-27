New football pitch could be built as part of quarry plans

A new football pitch could be built as part of plans to extend a quarry.

Bryn Aggregates Ltd is applying for planning permission to increase the size of the existing quarry at Gelliargwellt Uchaf Farm, near Gelligaer.

According to a design statement, submitted by planning agent Joe Ayoubkhani of Highlight Planning, the quarry would be extended 131 metres to the north and east, with an embankment around the site to provide screening.

The proposed works could take 19 years to complete, according to the agent.

As part of the project, Bryn Aggregates also plans to construct a “kickabout” football pitch for training purposes for a local club, as well as a circular footpath for public access around part of the site.

A public viewpoint, overlooking the quarry, has also been proposed, offering “extensive panoramic views across the surrounding countryside”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0525/FULL.

