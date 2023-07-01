New fund launched to boost Welsh food and drink festivals

A new fund to provide support for food and drink festivals and events across Wales opens for applications today (Saturday, 1 July).

The £300,000 small grant scheme will support festivals and events to add value to the industry in Wales and aims to improve access to and awareness of Welsh food and drink.

It also aims to encourage collaboration and co-operation between Welsh hospitality and food and drink businesses to source more local food and drink, and to increase the availability of Welsh food and drink on menus and in shops.

The scheme is open to festivals and events taking place between the 1 July 2023 and 31 March 2024 and brings together the areas of agri-food, food processing, tourism destinations, the food service sector, food festivals and food retail outlets into the one scheme.

Innovative

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths said: “This small grant scheme will provide support for food festivals and events which have innovative ideas on the promotion of Welsh food and drink.

“Welsh food and drink is going from strength to strength, with a number of exciting and high-quality products available. I’m pleased to be able to announce this small grants scheme is now open, to support festivals and events in spreading the word about the excellent quality of food and drink we have here in Wales.

“It will capitalise on the economic benefits of providing visitors with a unique, high quality and distinctive cultural experience, building networks and educating businesses.”

