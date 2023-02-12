New fund launched to support tourism projects across Wales

A new £5 million fund has been launched today to support small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales.

Launched by the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, the Brilliant Basics tourism fund, which will run until 2025 and is aimed at public, third sector and not for profit organisations.

Previous projects funded by Brilliant Basics have included electric vehicle charging points, improved toilet and car parking facilities, and improved signage and interpretation panels.

Sustainable

Brilliant Basics will also support projects that improve accessibility at sites and those that make their locations more environmentally sustainable.

On her first visit since assuming responsibility for Tourism policy within the Welsh Government earlier this week, the Deputy Minister, visited Cosmeston Country Park which has previously received Brilliant Basics funding.

The Vale of Glamorgan received £122,124 during the first round of Brilliant Basics, covering 2021/22 to develop the Visitor Gateway project which improved access and pathways to Cosmeston Lake and jetty, including adding seating and shelter, new road access and entrance and resurfacing the jetty and slipway.

That project also served as the catalyst for further on site improvements by the local authority, including a new play area, site for concessions, round house and learning facilities

Since the completion of the project the park has seen an increase in visitor numbers and its new additions have proven popular with visitors.

Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden said: “The projects supported through the Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference. For this funding round, we’re seeking proposals that add value to the visitor experience and that help to build a quality destination.

“Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.”

Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett added:

“The Council is very proud of its country parks, which offer residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a large and varied outdoor space.

“There are range of features to enjoy at Cosmeston, including diverse wildlife and open spaces, picnic areas and a new play area.

“This funding has allowed us to improve the park further through the Visitor Gateway Project. That has seen access routes upgraded and new facilities added or refurbished throughout the site.”

