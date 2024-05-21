New fund offers Welsh businesses support to cut energy costs

Businesses are being urged to apply for up to £10,000 from the Welsh Government to help them reduce energy costs.

The Welsh Government’s £20 million Future Proofing Fund will help up to 2,500 businesses invest in renewable energy technology, improvements to their premises, and upgrades to systems or machinery to reduce energy usage.

The fund is now open for applications from micro, small and medium sized businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors to access the funding.

Grants

Grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 are available to businesses located in Wales which employ between 1 and 249 people and have been trading since before 5 April 2023.

Applicants must also operate from a property with a rateable value of between £6,001 and £51,000 and either own or are lease business premises on a minimum three-year lease that extends beyond 4 April 2026.

Committed

Launching the fund, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said “Micro, small and medium sized businesses are what makes our economy tick, and as a government we’re committed to helping them succeed.

“I hope to see as many businesses as possible benefit from this opportunity to become more efficient by keeping their bills down for good so they can concentrate on developing their business, profits and staff.

“My message to businesses today is simple, if you’re eligible – go ahead and apply now for this help.”

Full details of the fund are available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

