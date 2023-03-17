New funding announced to help strengthen Wales’ ties with European regions

New funding to help strengthen Wales’ business, economic and research ties with European regions following the UK’s exit from the EU has been announced today by the Welsh Government.

The government’s Agile Cymru programme will support Welsh businesses and organisations to progress economic co-operation in the Irish Sea region, and with other European regions.

Over the next year, the programme will award grants to businesses and organisations in Wales to maintain and develop new partnerships and collaborations with the rest of Europe.

In February, the Welsh Government launched a new Irish Sea Framework to help iincrease economic co-operation across the Irish Sea region.

Agile Cymru grants of up to £40,000 are now available for Welsh businesses and organisations, with funding for the Irish Sea region is aimed at stimulating co-operation around the maritime economy as well as in innovation, communities and culture.

Basque Country

Further funding will also help develop economic links with important regions of the European Union, including the Basque Country, Baden Württemberg, Brittany, Flanders, Catalonia and Galicia.

Grants of up to £25,000 are available for Welsh businesses and organisations interested in creating economic opportunities with EU regions and transferring international knowledge to Wales.

Agile Cymru has been launched following the UK Government’s decision not to maintain participation in EU Territorial Co-operation Programmes which have supported Welsh organisations to participate in pan-European projects for more than 20 years.

It also recognises the uncertainty created by the significant delays in associating the UK to the Horizon Europe research and innovation programme.

Launching the new programme, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “To mark St Patrick’s Day, I’m pleased to announce this funding to support ongoing economic co-operation in the Irish Sea region as well as with other European regions with strategic value to our economy.

“Economic partnerships with other nations and regions of Europe help Welsh businesses and organisations scale up activity, drive innovation and increase our profile globally.

“The funding announced today will help pave the way to unlocking new international partnerships and economic opportunities over the coming year.”

