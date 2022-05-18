New funding announced to modernise and refurbish libraries and museums in Wales

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has announced just over £750,000 of Welsh Government funding to help local libraries and museums to develop their facilities and services.

The funding, announced to mark International Museum Day, will be delivered as part of the Transformation Capital Grant Scheme, and support Wales’ local libraries and museums, to develop their facilities, with a particular focus on widening access and developing sustainable services.

The fund will be used to refurbish and modernise six libraries, including the development of a VR Hub at Penygroes Library and a well-being garden at Dyffryn Ogwen Library, Gwynedd.

It will also help Rhymney Library in Caerphilly develop an educational reading and support hub for local residents, and allow Pencoed Library in Bridgend to build an energy efficient, flexible space that meets the needs of the community.

Port Talbot Library and Barry Library will benefit from the creation of ‘Makerspace’ areas – dedicated spaces where people can gather to co-create, work on projects, and share resources and knowledge.

Preservation

Funding will also be provided to enable Monmouthshire County Council to ensure the preservation of its collections through work at the Shire Hall.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery has been given support for a decarbonisation project, which will enable the museum to install a solar PV system and upgrade its existing halogen lighting to UV. This will reduce the museum’s carbon footprint and its overall energy use and expenditure.

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, said: “The Welsh Government remains committed to supporting these important services that fulfil a valuable role at the heart of community life.

“This fund will widen access for our communities, promote cultural engagement, provide learning opportunities and support community cohesion, sustainability and prosperity.

“I encourage everyone to see what their local museum, archive or library has to offer.”

