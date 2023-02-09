New funding awarded to projects to improve skills in Wales’ Creative Sector

More than £1.5m in Welsh Government funding has been awarded to 17 projects that will deliver skills and training projects within the creative industries in Wales.

The support is from the Creative Skills Fund which was launched in September last year and will back projects in the music sector, TV and film and gaming.

Announcing the funding, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said: “The creative industries have been one of the fastest-growing parts of the Welsh economy for nearly a decade, creating jobs and wealth, contributing to a strong national brand and promoting Wales to the world. To keep up with demand, we’ve highlighted the need to develop the right skills across the sector to support continued growth.

“The purpose of this fund is to continue to support strategic skills partnerships across Wales and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to award the funding to collaborative projects which will provide excellent opportunities for those working in the sector or seeking to work in the sector from all backgrounds.”

Some of the projects which have been awarded support include:

Developing the skills, knowledge and networking of Welsh music managers;

Upskilling Welsh grass roots music venue managers;

Equipping leaders, managers and producers working in TV and film in Wales with the skills they need to run a successful creative business with a particular focus on commercialisation, securing funding, exploiting IP, becoming global, recruiting inclusively and succession planning;

A network of new freelance Union Learning Representatives and Mental Health First Aiders will empower creative workers to identify and organise learning activities and support the mental health and wellbeing of their peers at a grass roots level.

New Learning Disability Inclusion training for the screen industry which aims to address the chronic shortfall in representation of learning disabled and/or autistic people on screen and behind the camera;

An entry level Gaming Hub to support the strategic development of training provision for diverse young people which covers entry level requirements at levels 1, 2 and 3 on a BTEC framework.

Support has also been provided to a new project led by University of South Wales Film & TV School, Bangor University and Screen Alliance Wales to create three new Screen Academies inside Greatpoint Studios, Wolf Studios Wales and Aria Studios to deliver the skills, education and training that can support the next generation of Welsh talent to flourish in the screen industry.

Innovative

Huw Swayne, Associate Dean Partnerships and Business Development, University of South Wales, said: “Skills Academies Wales is an innovative pan Wales project engaging with Schools, Colleges and Universities to create pathways to enter the booming TV and Film Industry here in Wales. Embedded in Studios in Bangor, Cardiff, Newport and Bridgend it provides real-world experience through workshops, placement and outreach activities.

“Our aim is to build capacity and longevity in a sustainable workforce that draws upon the very best of Welsh talent and facilities, working and winning in a global market. The University of South Wales, Screen Alliance Wales and Bangor University are proud to be working with Creative Wales to deliver this exciting initiative.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

