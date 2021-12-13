New General Secretary of Welsh Labour vows to ‘take power away from the Tories’

The new General Secretary of Welsh Labour has vowed to “take power away from the Tories”.

Jo McIntyre, who has recently been appointed to the top job, and will take up post at the end of January 2022, says she wants to give power “back to people and communities across Wales”.

The experienced organiser who has worked on a number of elections, began her organising career in the west of Wales, as well as in seats across the south, and later supported local government elections across London.

Since 2018, she has led on UK Labour elections strategy across the UK, including working with Welsh Labour colleagues for the 2021 Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

Incoming Welsh Labour General Secretary Jo McIntyre said: “I’m honoured to be appointed General Secretary of Welsh Labour.

“We have a big set of local government elections coming up, and I’m determined to make sure that voters know that Welsh Labour is the party that works for them, and works for Wales.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us, but with the support of Welsh Labour voters, members, and activists we will take power away from the Tories and give it back to people and communities across Wales. I can’t wait to get started.”

‘Mountain to climb’

Deputy Leader of Welsh Labour Carolyn Harris said: “We’ve got a mountain to climb ahead of the next general election, and I’m glad we will have a tried and tested campaigner at the helm of Welsh Labour.

“I look forward to working with Jo again as we build the case across Wales for a UK Labour Government to work hand-in-hand with our Welsh Labour Government.

“So many people are suffering because of the Tories incompetence and carelessness. We’re serious about getting rid of them, and Jo is the fighter to help us do it.”

Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “I am delighted Jo is returning to Welsh Labour, bringing a wealth of experience and passion with her.

“She will play a key role in ensuring Welsh Labour values remain Wales’ values and we maintain the hard-won trust of people in Wales.

“As General Secretary, she will lead a fantastic team of campaigners who work every day to bring about positive change in our communities, and in peoples’ lives.

“Together, we will build on our Senedd election success, to campaign vigorously for Welsh Labour in May’s local government elections, and prepare the ground to remove the Tories from power at the next UK General Election.”